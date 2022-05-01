E-Levy implementation begins today

The implementation of the controversial E-levy begins today, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 1.5%.
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), said it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take off of the new tax.
It said it has broadly consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the collection of the E-levy commences on Sunday May 1, 2022 as earlier announced.
“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.
“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.
The controversial tax has been in the offing since November 2021 when Ken Ofori-Atta announced its planned implementation in the presentation of the 2022 budget statement.
After two separate unsuccessful attempts to get it passed between December and February 2022, due to fierce resistance from the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament, it was passed in March 2022 after the minority caucus boycotted the session.
The E-levy was initially pegged at a rate of 1.75%, but it was later reduced to 1.5% in the final approved bill among other changes suggested.