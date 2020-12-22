ECG must resolve all prepaid related issues - IES

The Institute of Energy Security, IES has called on ECG to resolve all issues relating to their prepaid meters.
There have been reports in parts of Accra that prepaid users are having their credit turn into a bill for them.
The most affected area is Legon, where customers lament that they pay before using their electricity but only to return to purchase with the notice of debt on their cards.
Fritz Moses, Research Analyst at IES said this will not be the appropriate time for these issues to be confronting customers because during the Christmas holidays most people will be home and will need electricity for a lot of things.
"We believe that prepaid customers should not be experiencing this because for a system that requires you to pay before you can use and any home or office."
"We are of the view that as we get into the festive season and people will be staying at home and using electricity the more, these are not issues they should be experiencing."
He, therefore, asked the Energy Ministry to intervene to find a solution to the problem.
"We are calling on the Minister of Energy to call on ECG and find out what the problem is."