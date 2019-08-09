ECG, PDS agree on interim operational modalities

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Power Distribution Services (PDS) have both agreed on some modalities to ensure that there is no disruptions in power supply and service delivery to Ghanaians.
In a statement, jointly-signed by Ing. Samuel Boakye-Appiah, MD of ECG and Rev. Ing William Hutton-Mensah, CEO of PDS, Power Distribution Services both companies have agreed to allow PDS to carry on with “all activities related to electricity retail sale.”
According to the statement PDS will be responsible for meter reading, billing, distribution of bills, bill reconciliation, revenue collection, and new service connections.
PDS will also undertake disconnection exercises, replacement of faulty meters and networks, repair works as well as attend to complaints and fault reporting to the call centres.
“In light of the above, all payments and other related activities shall continue to take place at PDS Regional and District offices, PDS existing Customer Service Centres, PDS licensed vending stations, PDS operated Cash Points and banks,” the statement added.
The companies in the statement indicated that the arrangement “shall be in force from 8th of August, 2019 until the reversal or otherwise by the Energy Commission.”
