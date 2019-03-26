Energy Ministry begins investigations into GRIDCo tower hacked down

The Energy Ministry has begun investigations into Monday's GRIDCo tower hacked down that has affected power supply to some parts of the country.
Briefing the media after the incidence, Energy Minister Peter Amewu said a committee is in place to investigate and find the perpetrators of the act.
He also believed that the action by these unknown persons is sabotage on the government.
"The site highly supposed to be protected by all national security, we expect some level of protection of national strategic assets of this nation, this a complete sabotage, we've put in intelligence and there is a committee in place to start immediate investigations and those perpetrators will be brought to book."
Responding to the sabotage comment from the Minister, Minority spokesperson on energy Adam Mutawakilu said the ministry should broaden the scope of their investigations to find the real cause.
Background
Some unknown persons have vandalised one of the towers near the Head office of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), which is transmitting power from Karpower and AKSA to the national grid.
The incident happened Monday dawn and officials of the Ghana Grid Company discovered it when they reported to work. The incident is likely to affect power supply in most areas in and around Tema.
CEO of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah, who confirmed the incident to Energy News Africa said they are shocked as to why someone could do that to the country.
Director for Systems Control at GRIDCo Mark Baah is stunned about the incident. “A human being deliberately cut it. It’s unbelievable. I haven’t seen anything like this.”
According to him, the Tema enclave is likely not to have power in the evening, he added that GRIDCo has begun investigations into the incidence also establish the parts of the country that will be affected.
