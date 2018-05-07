Ethiopian Airlines to operate Accra-Texas direct flights

Ethiopian Airlines is to operate direct flights between Accra- Ghana and Texas-USA, following the granting of Fifth Freedom Rights to the Addis-Ababa-based airline.
The new service, when it commences, will further improve direct connectivity between Ghana and USA, and offer passengers more traveling options into the largest economy in the world.
It is also expected to accelerate trade and investment between the two countries who have had good bilateral relations for about six decades.
Texas is the second largest state in the United States by both area and population. It is geographically located in the South Central region of the North American country.
The major industries in Texas include petroleum and natural gas, farming, steel,banking, and tourism.
Delta and South Africa Airways are the two airlines that operate any form of direct service between Ghana and the US.
Delta operates flights between Kotoka International Airport, Accra and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
South African Airways, also operate direct flights between Accra and Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C
Credit: Aviation Ghana