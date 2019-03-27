Ethiopian Airlines wins the prestigious ‘African Champion of the Year’ Award

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, wins the prestigious African Champion of the Year Award on March 26, 2019, at the ongoing Africa CEO Forum in Kigali which is being attended by more than 1,800 delegates.
The AFRICA CEO FORUM is the leading international conference dedicated to the private sector in Africa and hosts the continent’s top CEOs, international investors, experts and high-level policymakers every year. Every year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS recognize the companies and investors that have shaped the year in Africa, during the AFRICA CEO FORUM Gala Dinner.
While receiving the awards, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said, “We are honoured to be awarded as African champion. Thank you very much for the strong vote of confidence that Africa has given us even at the most challenging time in our history.
We are still mourning for the loss of the lives of our esteemed passengers and colleagues at the tragic accident on ET 302 on 10 March 2019. My sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences for the families of the victims, the country and the continent of Africa.
But we are very grateful to the traveling public which have stood with us in such difficult time. The vote of confidence is unbelievable. We have never seen such kind of large number of vote of confidence for one of the strongest brands in Africa.
Thank you all for all the support you have given us and continue to give us. Together, we will make Africa great and we will put our continent in its right place in the global stage.”
Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline. On November 8, 2017, SKYTRAX, the most prestigious international air transport standards and quality rating organization, has certified Ethiopian as Four Star Airline. SKYTRAX has also awarded Ethiopian as SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and earlier in 2017 Ethiopian has received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa.
