Filing of tax returns online begins in June

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA says the online filing of tax returns is expected to begin in June this year.
Acting Commissioner–General of the GRA Amisshadai Owusu-Amoah said they have completed the online tax filing systems.
He stated that Corporate Income Tax, NHIL and Personal Income Tax will from June be filed online.
Amisshadai Owusu-Amoahalso explained that individuals and businesses can from June pay at their various banks provided they are on the GRA's platform.
READ ALSO : Covid-19: GRA rolls out tax incentives for businesses
"We have completed our online filing systems, we started earlier but there are certain things we couldn't finish but by first week of June we will be able to do your Corporate Income Tax, NHIL and Personal Income Tax online and at the same time we will also be able to allow you to pay at all the banks that are onto the ghana.gov platform, the situation where you will have to walk to just two banks and pay will also be put behind us where you can pay from your own bank if your bank is connected to the platform..."
GRA rolls out tax incentives for businesses
The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has rolled out some tax incentives to help cushion businesses during this Covid-19 period.
The GRA said this is to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on businesses and individuals.
A notice from the service said on the filing of annual returns for Company Income Tax and Personal Income Tax the "Due date for filing has been extended from 4 months to 6 months after the end of the basis year. e.g. Annual returns for the year ending December 2019 due in April 2020 is extended to June 30, 2020. Companies that can file returns before the extension are encouraged to do so. These companies will be classified as compliant and will be eligible for early Tax Clearance Certificate and Withholding Tax Exemption Certificate."
"Taxpayers who redeem all their outstanding debts due GRA by June 30, 2020, will be granted a remission of penalties on their principal debts."
Also, donations and contributions toward fighting COVID-19 pandemic shall be: Allowed as a deductible expense.
The GRA has also extended the due date for sale of VIT Stickers for the 2nd quarter has been extended by one month, ending May 15, 2020.