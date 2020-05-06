First National Bank completes GHL Bank takeover

Ghanaians in Norway condemn inhumane treatments of Africans in China The Ghana Union in Norway have condemned what they describe as inhume treatment…

La Liga clubs return to training this week La Liga organisers are aiming for a June restart to the season, which was…

Togo's Gnassingbé sworn in for fourth term Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé was sworn for a fourth term on Sunday at a…