GCB DMD calls for flexible loans for businesses amidst economic turbulence

The Deputy Managing Director, Finance of GCB Bank PLC, Socrates Afram has called for more flexible terms in granting credit to businesses by financial institutions during these turbulent times in order to support and sustain these firms.
GCB Bank PLC was named the tenth best performing company/ bank at the 19TH Ghana Club 100 Awards ceremony in Accra on Friday.
Speaking with the press after the bank picked up the awards, Mr.Afram said “The key for us is that in these difficult times, can we still see opportunities, are there businesses we can pick and support.
READ ALSO: BOST to tap into US$970m oil re-export market
I must say that generally this is not the time for any financial institutions to be very aggressive and bullish on granting credit but in the midst of this challenge, there are still pockets of opportunities, it is up to us working with our customers to identify those opportunities and help so that we can all go through this seamlessly without disturbing the stability of the bank so that when things normalise we can come back and do greater things.”
The GCB Bank PLC is poised to build a resilient bank and identify opportunities to support Ghanaians and businesses, Mr. Afram noted.
“It is not so much about the position but about building a sustainable brand that can support Ghanaians, businesses and individuals to achieve their financial objectives.
For us the recognition of the fact that we have shown profit, we have grown, we are committed to CSR, those are the things that matter to us.
In terms of operations, I have said it about sustainability, we are going through turbulent times and as bank, our focus today is how do we build a resilient bank that will survive and go beyond these turbulent times so that we can continue to play our part as the biggest financial institution in the country so support Ghanaians, businesses.”
Business24