GHACEM increases the price of cement bag

GHACEM has increased their prices of cement bags at the various factories in the country
GHACEM in a press statement said the cost of production has increased significantly due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major international currencies, increased utility tariffs, fuel and port duties among others
According to them, in view of this, they are reluctantly compelled to adjust upwards our prices of bagged cement products with effect from Wednesday, 11th December 2019.
READ ALSO : Rising cost of cement due to weak cedi, fuel prices - Dealers
The statement indicated that prices are based on a non-invoiced basis and excludes all discounts. Customers will be given ample time to lift their backlogs at the 'old' price levels. This price list overrides the previous one dated 31 st April 2019 and subject to change.
Full statement below :