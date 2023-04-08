Ghana Gas completes maintenance works at Atuabo

The Ghana National Gas Company says it has completed its maintenance works on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region.
The completion of the maintenance works brings to an end the recent power outages experienced by some power consumers.
“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April 2023
ahead of the scheduled date of completion,” a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah on Friday, April 7 said.
The statement added that “The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April 2023 ahead of scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd.
“The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and
cooperation during this period.”