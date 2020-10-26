Ghana heads for biggest fiscal deficit in history

Police arrest 10 NDC supporters in Asawase The Ghana Police Service has picked up 10 persons believed to be members of the…

Actress Salma Mumin apologizes to MTN Ghana over fraud allegations Actress Salma Mumin has apologized to MTN Ghana over some fraud allegations she…

Man, 50, arrested after running over Police officer at checkpoint An on-duty Police officer in the Central Region has died after he was ran over…