Ghana invited to 3rd China International Tea Expo

The Chinese government has extended an invitation to Ghana as a guest at the upcoming 3rd China International Tea Expo.
The Expo is expected to provide a platform to strengthen information and technology exchanges through exhibitions, seminars, dialogues and field visits among nations.
This years' theme is ‘Promoting Shared Growth through the Development of the Tea Industry’.
Press release
The 3RD China International Tea Expo is one of the biggest Agricultural Expo organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China to showcase agricultural products to the global community.
The theme for this year’s expo is ‘Promoting Shared Growth through the Development of the Tea Industry’. Focusing on tea and coffee industries, the Expo will provide platform to strengthen information and technology exchanges through exhibitions, seminars, dialogues and field visits. It also seeks to share successful experiences of promoting rural development, environmental protection and income growth of farmers through developing tea and coffee industries and exploring effective pathways of industrial development.
The event which starts from 12th – 18th May 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China, is expected to bring together over 2000 exhibitors from different countries in the production of tea and coffee. Ghana has been invited as the Guest Country of Honour for this year’s Expo and is the first and the only African country to be given such status since its inception.
The invitation provides Ghana, a unique opportunity to showcase and market its local products such as chocolate and other cocoa beverages in a vast domestic market of China.
The Hon. Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, will be leading Ghana’s official delegation which comprises entrepreneurs and businessmen together with varied key industry players. Expressing his gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, particularly his Chinese counterpart, Hon. Han Changfu for the gesture, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto said Ghana’s offer comes as a golden opportunity to gauge the appetite of the Chinese market of about 1.3 billion population with its cocoa products.
His Excellency Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, said the offer comes to complement the Mission’s relentless effort of promoting Ghana’s economic diplomacy at all spheres of its engagement in China.
He has commended the host authorities for the gesture and the Hon. Minister for supporting the Mission in promoting Ghana’s agricultural products in both China and another Asian market.
RELEASED BY EMBASSY OF GHANA, CHINA.
7TH MAY, 2019