Ghana's Minister for Finance Ken Ofori Atta says for the Ghanaian economy to be very competitive, we need to indigenize the depth and flow of capital.
According to him, this will make Ghana competitive both in the sub-region and in the world.
"We must focus on indigenizing the depth and flow of capital if we are to compete both at home and away.."
Speaking at a forum organised by the Daquah Institute in Accra on Friday May 10 under the theme "Bridging the gap between the formal and informal economy economy, the role of the domestic revenue mobilization in an era of Ghana Beyond Aid", Ken Ofori Atta said the focus of government is to provide more opportunities for Ghanaians to develop themselves to play a key role in nation building.
"How many resources both human and otherwise can be employed to grow and harvest more."
H added that we can only say that there is development in freedom if there is no hunger, people are not ignorant and also homeless.
"Our founding fathers encourage us to build a nation where every Ghanaian is free and empowered with access to education, skills and job opportunities in an ever-expanding economy to contribute fully to nation building and self-enhancement in a free and progressive society, it is what the ruling NPP government has captured in it motor development in freedom but it is important for us to recognise the development in freedom only works when there is equity in opportunities we may not all be gifted with the same skills or the same level of skills in the same field but no citizen of this country can be an Odehye proper if some are denied basic opportunities to make a useful contribution to society and by so doing enhance the quality of their own lives, we recognise that access to education and skills are essential freedoms because they enable capability to self consciously choose the life one desires simply put individuals cannot be said to be free if their hungry, ignorant, homeless ..."
Speaking on revenue generation, the Finance Minister also complained about the attitude of some well-meaning Ghanaians who deliberately refused to pay their taxes but are quick to address issues about government's inability to mobilise the needed revenue to develop the economy.
He further called on Ghanaians to be involved in the process of building a nation that will serve the very needs for this generation and generations to come.
