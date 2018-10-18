Ghana now 154th in global trade ranking

Ghana has now climbed 13 places in the new global trade ranking and that has seen them move from 167th in 2016 to 154th position.
The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah attributed this development to transformative policies of the Government.
The increase in the country’s ranking, he said, could be attributed to the reduction in the time and cost of import procedures from two weeks to 48 hours and 50 dollars respectively, per consignment under the National Single Window platform.
He said similar improvements were registered in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), where Ghana rose 12 places from 100th in 2014 to 88th position in 2016, the highest improvement since the survey was launched in 2017.
The Deputy Trade and Industry Minister made this known when he addressed exporters and stakeholders at the 78th National Exporters’ Forum in Accra on Wednesday October 17, 2018.
He added that the government will continue to clear barriers to trade and ensure that the country's export regime flourish.
Mr Ahenkorah said exporters played an indispensable role in the economy through influencing the level of economic growth, employment and the balance of payments.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana