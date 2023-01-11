Ghana ready to host FIG working week in 2024

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor says the government through the Ministry will provide the needed support for the hosting of the 2024 International Federation of Surveyors (FIG ) working week.
Hon. Jinapor made the assurance when a delegation from the International Federation of Surveyors, led by its President, Dr. Diane Dumashie paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
The working week and conference which begins from May 19-23, 2024 is expected to be attended by 2,500 Surveyors across the world from over 120 countries.
The Hon. Minister observed that at the heart of the Ministry’s activities, policies and action and all land-related issues are viewed as matters of significant importance.
He says his Ministry’s recognition of land as the mother component of its activities means that all organizations within the land sector are considered integral partners.
He further indicated the express readiness of the Ministry to collaborate with the federation to address issues in the lands sector.
Hon. Jinapor said for the two outfits to be successful, the Ministry and the federation must first develop a framework which will serve as a guide for the smooth partnership.
The President of FIG, Dr Diane Dumashie on her part shed light on the federation and what it stands for.
Dr. Dumashie after the brief overview expressed that it will be important for the Ministry and the federation foster closer collaboration for mutual benefits.
Also Present at the brief engagement was the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio and other officials from FGI and the Ministry.