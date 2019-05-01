Ghanaian workers celebrate May Day today

Workers in Ghana will today May 1 celebrate this year's May Day event in all sixteen regions of the country.
May Day, or Labour Day, is a public holiday in Ghana and many countries worldwide.
Read the TUC’s full press release on the 2019 May Day below.
TRADES UNION CONGRESS (GHANA)
PRESS STATEMENT ON 2019 MAY DAY CELEBRATION
The 2019 "Workers Day of Solidarity" (MAY DAY) falls on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The working people of Ghana will join millions around the world to celebrate May Day.
Here, in Ghana, May Day will be celebrated by all Organised Labour Groups in all the ten regions under the theme "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners".
The National May Day Parade will be held at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra on Wednesday, 1st May 2019 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.
H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour at the National Parade.
This year workers will converge at Obra sport (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) at 6.00am. The procession will start at 7.00am through Farisco traffic light to TUC Headquarters, through the old polo grounds then continue to the Black Star Square where workers will be addressed by the Secretary General of TUC (Ghana) on behalf of Organised Labour and the President and the President of Ghana on behalf of the country.
All workers are invited to join the celebrations.
LONG LIVE WORKERS' SOLIDARITY
LONG LIVE GHANA
…SIGNED…
DR YAW BAAH
SECRETARY GENERAL
ACCRA