Gov't opens registration for reserved mining concessions

The government through the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has opened registration for reserved mining concessions across the country.
In a statement signed by the chairman of the committee Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng says the move is part of the authority and the minerals commission to begin the community mining programme in all mining regions.
Interested persons according to the letter are to submit their names to local assemblies for considerations.
Excerpts of the statement dated June 10, 2019, reads:
''In preparation to kick-start the Community Mining Programme, the IMCIM on illegal mining and minerals commission has reserved mining concessions across the mining regions''.
''The IMCIM on illegal mining invites persons interested in participating the in the programme to register with their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Such persons may or may not be part of persons trained in the sustainable mining course at the University of Mines and Technology''.
''Deadline for registration is June 21, 2019. The number of names submitted would determine the number of concessions that would be allotted to the MMDAs for the Community Mining Programme''.