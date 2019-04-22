Gov't plans to terminate Saglemi housing project contract – Minister for Works and Housing

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea says government plans to terminate the existing contract for the Saglemi housing project.
Atta Akyea told Citi News that the state was short-changed in the $180 million deal which was entered into by the John Mahama government.
The Saglemi housing project was for the construction of 5,000 units of affordable housing which would help many gain accommodation in the country.
The Minority in Parliament toured the project site last Tuesday and demanded that government begins negotiation with the contractors to get them back to the site to complete the work.
They also urged government to ensure that those already completed are given out to people.
But the sector minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea said the case has been referred to the Attorney General for advice.
Atta Akyea in 2018 said the housing units lacked essential amenities such as water, electricity and drainage systems.
The first phase of the project, with 1,500 housing units, which was commissioned by John Mahama in 2016 have been left unused for more than a year now.
The project, which was intended to reduce the country’s massive housing deficit is seated on a 300-acre land with one to three bedroom apartments for low-income earners.
