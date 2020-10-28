Gov't requests to spend GHS27.4bn for 2021 1st quarter

The government is requesting to spend GHS27,434,180,520.00 from the Consolidated Fund in the first quarter of 2021.
Speaking on the floor of parliament during the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation presentation, Ken Ofori Atta assured that the economy will recover due to the initiatives they have put in place.
For projections for the first quarter, he said, "...For the purpose of the 2021 Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation, we projected the 2021 first-quarter total revenue and grant to be GHS13.3 billion of our total expenditure including clearance of arrears is projected at GHS12 billion which will result in the projected total deficit of GHS10.7 billion for the period."
He asked the local businesses to leverage on the African Free Trade to expand their businesses.
The Minister also explained that adequate resources have been made available for the EC and enough security to ensure peaceful elections.
Ken Ofori Atta also said the days of Highly Indebted Poor Country, HIPC is behind us as a country.
According to him, those who mismanaged the economy for the NPP government to come and fixed it are the ones wishing ill for Ghana.
"Ironically those who mismanaged the economy for us to come and fix it are the ones wishing Ghana ill, our message to them is this there is no turning back, HIPC is behind us, economic mismanagement is behind us the economy is stronger today than it was four years ago."
Parliament will debate the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation and later approve it.