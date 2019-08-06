Gov't to increase tourism levy for tour operators

Government is considering an increment in the tourism levy for tour operators in the country.
Speaking to Joy FM, the sector Minister, Barbara Gyasi said the current rate of 1% paid by the operators for the development of the sector is not enough.
Barbara Gyasi added that despite the consideration for a little increment, the government is also hoping for a private partnership to support plans to develop the sector.
"To ensure that we can diversify our tourism industry so we don't want so much burden on the industry by increasing the levy we are looking at it may be a little increment will come but we also have to look at the private sector to come on board to support the industry, we have not been able to ensure that all the establishment are paying so we are strengthening our mobilisation to ensure that we bring everybody within but aside that we are also looking at the possibility of a little increment in the rate."
