GUTA suspend strike after two days

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has suspended its action that has kept trading shops in Accra closed since Wednesday, October 19.
The decision comes on the back of a meeting with the King of the Ga State, Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II who has promised to take the matter up to the appropriate authorities for urgent solution.
In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Alpha A. Shaban it stated that the leadership of the Association were given the opportunity to meet the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and lay their grievances and recommendations before him.
GUTA has thus called on traders who had participated in the strike action to reopen their shops today, as the Association’s leadership continues to pursue the process for immediate solution.
“In view of all this goodwill from these great personalities, we wish to appeal to our teeming members and the entire trading community who participated in this strike action to reopen their shops from [Friday] as we continue to pursue the process for immediate solution ”
Members of GUTA since Wednesday have closed shops in Accra to protest the deteriorating economic situation.
The group described the industrial action as a “pinch” on government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high interest rate and inflation.
During the period, most shops were kept under lock and key and those who attempted to open theirs were dealt with by a task force.