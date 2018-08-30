GUTA suspends planned protest against CTN

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has suspended its planned protest against the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN).
GUTA says the decision followed an assurance by President Akufo-Addo to resolve all issues related to the system before October 15, 2018.
PrimeNewsGhana on Wednesday August 28, 2018, broke the news that members of Ghana GUTA were planning to embark on strike by closing their shops over the introduction of a new system of clearing goods.
PrimeNewsGhana's source said, moment after PrimeNewsGhana’s publication, President Akufo-Addo invited the executives of GUTA for meeting at the Jubilee House where he assured them of resolving the issues on the implementation of the CTN.
PrimeNewsGhana gathered that currently, GUTA Executives, led by its President, Dr. Joseph Kwaku Obeng, were consulting their members over the intended strike.
The CTN requires importers to provide real-time information on all consignments to Ghana to a global monitoring platform.
The cost, which ranges from $100 to $200, is being borne by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Already, the Ship Owners and Agents Association have raised concerns about the CTN.
PrimeNewsGhana’s source said the CTN, when implemented, will collapse their businesses, hence, the decision to embark on strike by closing all their shops.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said members have rescinded the decision to close their shops.
He assured that GUTA will continue to deliberate with the government until all issues on the CTN have been resolved.
