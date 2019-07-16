High Commissioner calls for partnership from UK businesses

His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK & Republic of Ireland has urged UK businesses to partner the Ghanaian private sector especially at a time that the country seeks to expand its manufacturing base within the sub-region.
The call was made when the High Commissioner hosted members of the Association of Ghana Industries to a business roundtable discussion held at the Ghana High Commission in London.
The Business Mission was at the invitation of the Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce in Birmingham and sought to initiate mutual co-operation between the two industrial entities with the objective to enhance and promote bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
High Commissioner addressing business delegation
The Business Roundtable discussion which was organised by the Mission in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries and Department for International Trade, Accra brought together business executives, fund managers, bankers, lawyers, potential investors as well as transactional advisors.
The High Commissioner in his address intimated that Ghana's economic success story is not a fluke but has been strongly re-echoed by the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which rates Ghana as the fastest growing economy with an estimated 8.8% GDP growth this year. According to the High Commissioner, the IMF attributes this projection to Ghana’s improved macroeconomic performance for the last two years and the strong economic growth in 2018.
AGI President addressing delegates
According to the High Commissioner, the focus of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is building a vibrant and sustainable economy driven by the private sector. He, therefore, urged UK businesses to actively engage their Ghanaian counterparts with a view to building strong and smart partnerships for mutual benefits.
In her brief presentation Ms. Happy Girl-Buthelezi, Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) Coverage Director for Africa pointed out that the CDC Group is focused on increasing its investment portfolio in Africa. However, she called on the CEOs and the businesses to engage the services of transactional advisors where necessary in their quest to seek for long term finance from the Group.
Ms Buthelezi during her Presentation
Dr.Adu Gyamfi, the President of Association of Ghana Industries emphasised that the private sector is well-positioned to partner UK businesses especially in the areas of pharmaceutical, construction and agro-processing for a win-win situation.
Other speakers included Mrs. Matilda Alomatu Osei-Agyeman, Minister/Head of Chancery, Mr. Kofi Addo, Minister Counsellor/Trade & Investment at the Ghana High Commission, Mr.Selorm Dake of Department for International Trade, Accra, and Nana Adjoba Kyiamah, CEO of UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce.
Selorm from DIT addressing delegates
Present at the roundtable were officials of the Ghana High Commission including Mrs. Joyce Asamoah-Koranteng, Minister/Commonwealth & Diaspora, Mrs. Freda Bediako-Puni, Minister Counsellor/Political & Economic and Papa Kow Bartels, Minister Counsellor/Trade & Investment.