IES predicts shortage of diesel in Ghana

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is predicting a looming shortage of diesel in Ghana.
Already, some oil marketing companies (OMCs) are feeling the heat as 3FM’s Sunrise’s checks on Friday morning at the various pumps indicate that there is no diesel at these fuel stations.
According to the IES, the shortage is as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war which seems not ending soon.
The Research Analyst at the Institute of Energy Security, Fritz Moses, who revealed this to Sunrise on Friday hosted by Alfred Ocansey explained that “we have been monitoring the market since the beginning of the year but we don’t have a wide spread report on the shortage in Ghana.”
“There is some shortage on the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war which is also impacting on the local market. Yes, in the international market, we are seeing some drop in supply of diesel and that will cause a shortage on the local market”.
Mr. Moses warned that if nothing is done locally and internationally as soon as possible, the price of diesel will soar.
“And for some weeks now, the price of diesel has gone up. We hope it will be solved as soon as possible because at the moment, the price of diesel is now higher than petrol”.
The Research Analyst warned that “drivers should embrace themselves for further increment because of what is happening at the international market”.