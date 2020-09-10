Industrial and Commercial Workers Union to engage Coca-Cola over layoffs

Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, ICU will in the coming days begin engagement with the management of Coca-Cola Bottling Company over layoffs.
General Secretary for the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union Solomon Kotei said they are unhappy with how management began the issues relating to the layoffs from the beginning.
"I wouldn't blame the local union because what we heard was that notices were pasted on their notice boards about this exercise which is not the normal way of carrying out the exercise, so ones it is in... whoever took it out we are not able to identify but officially management has brought us a letter we have responded and we are going to start the engagement as due process demand.
The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited is set to lay off a number of jobs due to the impact of the Coronavirus.
An internal memo dated August 31 and signed by the Business Unit Managing Director WAC of the Company, Felix Gomis, said the redundancies have become necessary to help keep the business viable.
According to the memo which was addressed to all staff of the company, the Chief Labour Officer of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has already been informed of the company's intention which will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of the Labour Act 2003 (ACT 651).
"In accordance with Section 65 (2), all affected employees shall receive a "Redundancy Pay" and in lieu of notice, payment shall be made for the notice period, where necessary. The leadership of the respective Trade Unions, ICU and UNICOF, have in accordance with law been notified, and management will be with them to discuss the terms and conditions of the severance," the memo said.
"After the Unions and the Management have agreed on the terms and conditions of the severance, the details shall be communicated to the affected staff through their Line Managers.
"In the meantime, Management expects all staff to continue to carry out their obligations in accordance with the existing Collective Agreements and the Labour Act 2003 until the effective date of termination. Your usual cooperation in this process is anticipated to ensure an uneventful transition".