Industrial and Commercial Workers Union to engage Coca-Cola over layoffs

Accra Mall: Majority of tenants risk eviction from today Majority of tenants risk eviction from today unless they honour their lease…

Elizabeth Ohene writes: Finding best insults I wrote an article for the BBC back in 2010 that I called Flying Insults. This…

Ivory Coast party threatens to boycott elections Ivory Coast's former ruling party, the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire -…

World Bank provides 4m dollar scheme to support the tourism sector The World Bank has made available a 4million dollar scheme to improve tourist…