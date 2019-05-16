Inflation for April rises to 9.5%

Inflation rate rose from 9.3 percent recorded in March this year to 9.5 percent for April.
The Ghana Statistical Service has attributed this development to the decrease in electricity tariffs around this time last year.
According to the Service, the Brong Ahafo, Western and Upper West Regions recorded inflation rates above the national average with the Upper East recording the lowest inflation.
Speaking at a conference in Accra, Deputy Government Statistician David Kombat said “in April 2019, the year on year inflation was 9.5 percent compared with the rate of 9.3% recorded in March 2019. The monthly change rate in April 2019 was 1.1% compared with a rate of 1.2% recorded from the month of March 2019.”
He noted “the year on year non-food inflation rate for April 2019 was 10.4% compared with the rate of 9.7% recorded for March 2019.“
Mr Kombat noted that the year on year inflation rate for April 2019 was 7.3% for food compared with a rate of 8.4% recorded for the month of March 2019. Adding that the year on year non-food inflation rate of 10.4% is 0.7 percentage point higher than that of the food inflation rate of 9.7%.
