Investors lose GHS3.5bn on the Stock Market

Stock Market investors lose about 3.5 billion cedis in the third quarter of this year.
At the same time, the exchange returns negative 20.19% in dollar terms for investors since January this year.
As at the end of September this year, the market capitalisation which measures the total market value of stocks stood at 53 billion cedis. As many as 17 stocks have lost value in their share prices while only five have gained value since January this year.
This is the third year running in which the market has been underperforming, the weak performances of the market have been largely attributed to the collapse of some financial institutions which has deprived many investors of the needed funds to invest on the capital market.
Pension funds and other investments funds that invest heavily on the market have slowed down because funds were or have been locked up.
Financial stocks which hitherto were doing well have been performing below expectations this year with banking stocks losing market value.
ADB is the only banking stock that has witnessed an unchanged price since the beginning of the year, the best performing stock at the end of the first nine months of this year was cocoa processing company which has registered a 15% increase in its share price.
Irrespective of the performance of the equity market, the bond market has witnessed some encouraging results.
The Ghana Stock Exchange is still ranked 10 among 15 stock exchanges in Africa.