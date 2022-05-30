John Apea appointed CEO of eTranzact Ghana

Africa’s leading provider of electronic banking and payments services, eTranzact, has appointed Mr. John Apea to head the company as its new Chief Executive Officer in Ghana.
The appointment became effective on October 18, 2021 and will see Mr. Apea leading eTranzact’s leadership team in Ghana while implementing key strategies to ensure growth and increase profitability for the company.
Mr. Apea’s appointment as CEO of eTranzact Ghana brings expectations of harnessing his business expertise and acumen in communicating on behalf of the company, with shareholders, government entities and the public.
He is also responsible for leading development of the company’s short- and long-term strategy, creating and implementing the organisation’s vision and mission, and evaluating the work of other executive leaders within the company – including executive directors and senior managers.
Furthermore, Mr. John Apea will also embark on expansion opportunities for the company, monitor and minimise risks, as well as set strategic goals.
Responding to the appointment, Mr Apea said: “This is a great honour to be part of a forward-looking company with operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire and the UK.
“It is refreshing that though eTransact has become Ghana’s leading provider of mobile banking and payment services, we are not resting on our oars. My objective is to make the company a household name in Ghana and place it at the forefront of developing innovative digital solutions for individuals and businesses in the country,” he said
Brief Profile of Mr. John Apea
Mr. John Apea is a well-respected professional with extensive experience across business, finance, politics, communications, technology and diplomacy.
He is currently the Head of Mission (Ghana, Gambia, Sierra-Leone and Cameroon) for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, a body created by 54 Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote Trade and Investment in the Commonwealth.
Previously, Mr. Apea worked as the Senior Strategist for Data and Technology giants SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica, and was Africa Regional Director for the Royal Commonwealth office. In this position, Mr. Apea had oversight across 19 African countries; and together with the British High Commissions planned all royal and Commonwealth-related events, and promoted business opportunities within the African region.
Mr. Apea sits on many boards and is presently Chair for Interstandard Group, a trusted interlocutor for many world leaders and the first port of call for several foreign governments, global businesses and CEOs on business and political matters pertaining to Africa.
He is a product of the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School in Accra, Ghana, and holds graduate and postgraduate qualifications from the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge and the University of York, all in the United Kingdom.
Mr. Apea is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (U.K.) and a Member of the Institute of Directors (U.K.).