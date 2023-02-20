Josephine Anan-Ankomah appointed as new MD for Ecobank Kenya

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced the appointment of Ghanaian career banker, Josephine Anan-Ankomah as the Managing Director, Ecobank Kenya, following approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.
Mrs Anan-Ankomah will also serve as the Regional Executive, Central, Eastern and Southern African (CESA) and leaves her role as Ecobank Group Executive, Commercial Banking.
She has served the Bank for the past 30 years in various capacities and replaces Cheikh Travaly who retired at the end of 2022 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years in accordance with Ecobank Group policy.
Mrs Anan-Ankomah, who is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, holds an MBA in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology, both from the University of Ghana.
She will be responsible for leading and growing the Bank’s business in Kenya and the wider CESA region constituting 18 out of 33 Ecobank affiliates and one representative office.
Her career in Ecobank began at Ecobank Ghana in 1992 following her appointment as a Treasury Officer.
She has held other senior positions within the bank, such as Managing Director for Ecobank Gambia, Regional Treasurer – (Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and The Gambia), Chief Operating Officer – (Ecobank West African Monetary Zone/East & Southern Africa), Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development (Ecobank Ghana) and Head – Investment Banking Group (Ecobank Ghana).
Mrs Anan-Ankomah wields a wealth of experience in treasury management, commercial banking, investment banking and possesses a sharp business acumen that will immensely benefit the Bank.
