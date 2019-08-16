Karpowership finally arrives in Sekondi

The relocation of the 470MW Karpowership Barge to Western Region has now been completed as the ship has arrived at the Sekondi.
The powership propelled itself from Tema to the Western Region.
The powership was moored to its jetty within the navel command where it will be connected to 10 kilometer marine and onshore gas pipeline from the metering station of the Ghana National Gas Company.
After it settles, the powership will continue to use heavy fuel oil (HFO) until in the middle of November 2019 when it will be connected to natural gas.
It will require 90 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (MMSCFD).
Construction work on the jetty at Sekondi started in August last year.
It also saw the construction and the expansion and reenforcement of the breakwater from 2 meters to 4 meters.
The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says the relocation will not have any adverse impact on electricity supply to consumers.
According to GRIDCo, there is adequate generating capacity to meet power demand during the period that the Barge will be temporarily disconnected from the national grid.
About Karpowership
The 470-megawatt capacity Karpowership, which was berthed and operating from Tema at 450 megawatts, was to augment the country’s energy supply.
The new vessel replaced a 225 megawatts barge which was delivered in November 2015.
The arrival of the vessel was part of the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity, and directly feed it into the national grid for ten years.
To ensure Karpowership reaches its maximum capacity, the government is at a final preparation stage to relocate the plant to Aboadze, near Takoradi.
This is in line with the government’s plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of the country.
It is also to ensure constant gas supply to the facility to enable it to produce uninterrupted power.
