Let's diversify agriculture - Peter Quartey advises

Economist Peter Quartey has called for the diversification of agriculture in the country.
Peter Quartey said this will be the surest way to get the needed value out of agriculture as a nation.
He stated that the traditional methods of farming will not help agriculture growth.
Agriculture registered a growth rate of 2.8% in the first quarter of this year while the fishing sub-sector registered a growth rate of 2.4%. livestock sector recorded a GDP of 5.5%.
Speaking on the need to focus more on agriculture and finding ways to improve the sector, Peter Quartey said the agriculture sector should be supported from production through to the consumption stage.
"Agriculture is key not the traditional hoe and cutlass type of agriculture, not the small... we need to diversify agriculture and the value chain so that when we are supporting agriculture we pick from one end from production through distribution to the final consumer."
Support and linkages must be there, for instance, you see recently the Agric Bank was supporting...value chain right from hatching till when the chicken becomes ready for consumption so there has to be some integrated support for agriculture that is production, irrigation, input that is the way to go rather than providing some fertiliser..."
The Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Diana Acconcia has also said that Ghana's agriculture and fisheries sector have great potential of lifting rural communities out of poverty.
According to her, their support for the agriculture sector is to help create jobs for the youth and also create sustainable businesses.
Her Excellency Ms Diana Acconcia said the programme will help to improve the quality of life in the communities.
"Ghana's agriculture and fisheries sector have great opportunities to lift rural communities out of poverty, this can be done in a way that prevents climate change and protects the environment."
She stated that the programme falls under two main objectives of the EU's cooperation with Ghana.