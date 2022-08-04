LPG Marketers Association call off strike with immediate effect

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association has called off their 3-day-old strike action, PrimeNews can confirm.
The sit-down strike which began on Monday, August 1 has ended today, August 4.
This development comes after the ban on the construction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations in 2017 was lifted by government.
In a statement, it said “we the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, welcome government’s decision to lift the ban on construction of LPG retail outlets across the country”.
“We are by this statement calling off the industrial action commenced on Monday, August 1, 2022 with immediate effect”, it explained.
It commended Ghanaians for their tremendous support.
It also thanked President Akufo-Addo; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid for reversing the decision which it described as costing the lives of some of its members and millions of cedis.
“This resolution is without prejudice to our concerns about NPA’s communication on the lifting of the ban as we are particularly worried about the lack of the details in the statement”, it stressed.
“It our earnest expectation that the Ministry of Energy and the NPA will bring all the regulatory bodies on board to ensure to the smooth implementation of this directive from Cabinet”, it concluded.
The government August 3, 2022 lifted the ban on the construction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations after 5 years.
This was is contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
In a statement, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) said, “Cabinet has granted a special dispensation to allow the completion of the construction of stranded LPG stations across the country”.
The Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana, the Ghana LPG Operators Association of Ghana and the Tanker Drivers Association of Ghana declared an industrial strike action in the course of the week.
The striking groups raised a number of issues, including the shutdown of some stations as a result of the Atomic Junction gas explosion five years ago. They are asking the government to immediately lift the ban.