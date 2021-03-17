Minority to summon Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Minority in parliament has served notice they will summon the Governor of the Bank of Ghana over some financial infractions.
According to NDC MP for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor the Bank of Ghana advanced more than what has been approved for the President.
"Mr Speaker even in the budget in 2016 there was zero financing from the Bank of Ghana and yet in this parliament when the Minister came here we approved 10 billion to be advanced from the Bank of Ghana. If you check the budget appendix the Bank of Ghana has released 22 billion to President Akufo-Addo more than 100% of what this house has approved and let me serve notice to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana whether he likes it or not we shall haul him here and ensure that he is held liable for this infraction."
The Bank of Ghana, BoG will also today March 17 hold its 99th monetary policy committee meetings.
The meeting will be to review developments in the economy.
BoG will on Monday, March 22 conclude the meeting with a press conference to announce the decision of the committee.