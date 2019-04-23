MODEC appoints Theophilus Ahwireng as new MD

Former CEO of the Petroleum Commission, Theophilus Ahwireng has been appointed as the Managing Director of MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Limited.
His appointment takes effect on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A statement from MODEC confirming the appointment described Mr. Ahwireng as, “a seasoned technical and business leader with three decades of experience in the Upstream Oil and Gas industry as well as the extractive industry.”
Mr. Ahwireng was until his appointment a Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Energy on issues relating to the Upstream Petroleum sub-sector.
This was under the Ghana Oil and Gas Inclusive Growth (GOGIG), a DFID funded programme.
He also worked for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in a variety of roles for over twenty years.
Theophilus Ahwireng was also the Leader of the Interim Management Committee credited with the successful turnaround of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited into a profitable company between 2006 and 2008.
Commenting on the appointment, the Vice President of Production Services Ghana JV Limited (MPSG), Koji Kawabe said, “Having a leader of Theophilus Ahwireng’s calibre will propel our business aspirations and we are very pleased to welcome him to the organisation”.
Meanwhile, Mr. Ahwireng himself assured his new employers and industry players that “MODEC is contributing effectively to Ghana’s petroleum production and power supply and its contribution is significant. As I join the company, I look forward to working with the team to deliver even better results for the company and all its stakeholders.”
Credit: MODEC