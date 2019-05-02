Mortuary workers suspend planned nationwide strike

The General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, Richard Jordan, says the nationwide strike which was supposed to start today May 2 has been put on hold.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana the General Secretary said the association is about to enter into a negotiation with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission today, Thursday, forcing them to put the planned strike on hold.
According to him, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission three days ago invited the Association to start a negotiation process to address the issues in a constitutional manner.
"We have to get a formal communique from them ( Fair Wages and Salaries Commission) today, then Wednesday we shall have the first meeting"
Mortuary workers to strike on May 2
Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, has served notice they will embark on a nationwide strike on May 2, 2019.
In a letter to the National Labour Commission, NLC, sighted by Prime News, the Mortuary workers said " it is abundantly convincing, morally and legally justifiable that our employer, the Ministry of Health has no intention to address our impasse with all seriousness since it has employed a myriad of tactics including delaying antics since November 6, 2018, and not even when we had embarked upon an industrial action to urge expedition of our impasse."
"We, therefore, have no option than to once again resort to industrial nationwide strike action on Thursday 2nd May 2019 if we do not hear from them by 30th April 2019 hence this notice as in section 159 of ACT 651."