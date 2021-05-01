Prime News Ghana

MTN to increase call, data charges from today

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Telecom giant MTN Ghana says it is reviewing its call and data tariffs upwards beginning today Saturday, May 1, 2021.

MTN said the move is to make room for the 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy by the government. Government introduced the increased tax as part of measures to plough back revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.

“Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) wishes to inform you that following the introduction of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, which has resulted in a 1% increase in the National Health Insurance Levy, talk time and data charges have been adjusted to reflect the tax change.

“This takes effect from 1st May 2021,” MTN said.