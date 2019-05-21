MTN to invest $160million in network expansion this year

MTN Ghana says it is committed to network expansion and that it will invest a total of $160million to upgrade and expand its network this year.
The Chief Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, said this in Takoradi over the weekend when the company interacted with customers.
Mr Adadevor announced that in the Western Region, for instance, the company was building 24 new 2G/3G sites and 39 new 4G/4G+ sites.
He said the mobile phone industry was a fast-moving one, with customer demands constantly changing, which requires service providers to be agile with the kind of investments it makes and the innovations the industry introduce.
The CEO said in spite of all these investments, the company faces a lot of challenges such as cuts and the Western Region happens to be one of the regions, which has been recording high fibre cuts.
“We wish to appeal to road contractors to contact us to relocate our fibre cables before they start digging to ensure that we avoid interruption.”
READ ALSO :
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com