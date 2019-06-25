NADMO will pay agitated directors soon - George Ayisi

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says the outfit will soon pay the agitated Metropolitan, Municipal and District directors.
According to NADMO, the Ministry of Finance has given clearance for the workers to be paid.
Director of Communications George Ayisi Boateng in an interview with Citi FM said the directors should exercise patience and call off their intended demonstration.
"They have been expressing their displeasure at the delay and we've been giving them the update on what is going on, as for the full-scale demonstration it has not been brought to our notice yet we keep hearing it from the media, I know for a fact that work is ongoing and their letters have been prepared and I think some have even been dispatched to the regions they should exercise restraint, hold on a clearance have been given, steps are being taken very soon their salaries will be paid to them."
NADMO directors threaten demo over unpaid salaries
Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) across the country are threatening to stage a protest over their unpaid salaries.
According to them, they have not been paid for 18 months since they took up the roles, because, the Interior and Finance Ministries have failed to process their salaries.
The Disaster Management Chiefs say their families will join them in the protest to register their displeasure over the situation.
The Akuapem North Municipal NADMO Director, Appiah Nti, who is the spokesperson for the NADMO Directors in the Eastern Region said the situation is seriously affecting them.
He said there will be a meeting in Accra next month to pursue other diplomatic options they have to push further their demands for the payment but will resort to demonstrations if they are not given a positive response.
“In fact, it is affecting us a lot because some of us were teachers, businessmen and women. It is affecting us and our families so we want the government to pay us so we can feed our family. We are going to meet in Accra in July to push it to the appropriate quarters and if we don’t hear anything from them, we are going to start our demonstrations,” he said.