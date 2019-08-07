NAM1 will address customers soon - Menzgold PRO

Embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 will in the coming days address aggrieved customers of the company.
That's according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the company, Nii Armah Armatefio who said on Tuesday in an interview with Joy FM that Nana Appiah Mensah needs a few days to relax and clear his mind after a tumultuous turn of events with law enforcement agencies shortly after his arrival in Ghana from Dubai.
“He’s been in police custody for three good weeks. Now that he is gotten his freedom, I am sure that he needs to rest. So I am sure he will take some time to rest and after he will hit the road again.”
Release from police custody
Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 has finally been released from Police custody yesterday. NAM1 was granted bail by an Accra Circuit court but was still in police custody after failing to meet the bail conditions.
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, the Accra Circuit Court varied the bail conditions by removing the condition that the sureties must show evidence of owning properties worth the bail sum of Gh¢1billion.
The court, however, did not change the bail sum of Gh¢1 billion. The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, varied the bail terms Tuesday morning - August 6, 2019 - following an application by counsel of NAM 1, Kwame Boafo Akuffo.
On July 26, 2019, the court granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of Gh¢1billion with five sureties, three to be justified. He was also ordered to report to the police every Wednesday.
NAM 1 is standing trial over allegations of defrauding more than 16,000 people of Gh¢1.6billion.
Bail conditions unfavourable
Menzgold in a statement described the bail condition as unfavourable and the figure involved as outrageous.
Portions of the statement read “as far as we are concerned, the bail conditions are not FAVOURABLE at all but we are determined to meet it. We think that figure is totally outrageous, especially when the figure involved in terms of debt we owe is far less than GHS1.68bn.”
NAM1 will appear in court again in September.
