New mining local content law lacks key detail – NRGI

Flights resume at KIA after workers temporarily call off strike Workers at KIA have temporarily called off their strike after meeting with some…

Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi King US President Joe Biden has talked by phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia as…

BoG launches sandbox pilot The Bank of Ghana, BoG has launched a regulatory and innovation sandbox pilot.

Police locks up LGBTQI office in Accra (Photos) The Ghana Police Service and personnel of National Security have locked up the…

Photos: Ghana receives 600k of AstraZeneca vaccine Ghana has received some Six hundred thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made…