30 Ghanaian referees to undergo FIFA Elite course The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association in consultation with…

Mbappe mocks 'Farmer's League' criticism after Lyon beat Man City Kylian Mbappe hit out at all of those that talk down the quality of Ligue 1,…

US files charges against Ugandan child adoption ring The US government has filed fraud and money laundering charges against those…

Nigeria threatens retaliation of closure of foreign shops in Ghana Nigeria has threatened retaliation of closure of shops of its citizens in Ghana.

Democratic convention: Michelle Obama blasts Trump Michelle Obama has launched a stinging attack on US President Donald Trump as…