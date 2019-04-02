‘Non-existent’ Keta Port: Gov’t defends appointment of Director

The Transport Ministry has defended the appointment of a Director for the yet-to-be-built Keta Port in the Volta Region.
According to Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover, the appointee will serve as a link between major stakeholders to oversee the actual construction of the Port.
President Akufo-Addo last month appointed A private legal practitioner, Dr. Alexander Adusei Jr. as a the Director for the Keta Port although the Volta Region town has no visible sign of a port; a move the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the area, Richard Quarshigah, has described as one that is will cause financial loss to the state.
But, Titus Glover in an interview with Citi FM insists the selection of the Director is necessary because of an existing expression of interest by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) adding that it is only fair to have a caretaker whose supervision will be more helpful than the financial implications.
“GPHA has come up with an expression of interest for people who want to partner government to put up the port. So we have opened it up, so anyone who is interested in constructing the Keta Port is welcomed. Government cannot work alone without working with the people of Keta.”
“What the gentleman is basically going to do is to engage, be a liaison, a contact person, a supervisor, between government, our agency the GPHA and the town. We need someone who will do that liaison work on behalf of government. That is why we have engaged this gentleman. The work that he is going to do will be more beneficial than the cost. I don’t think this is much of a problem because he is going to assist us”.