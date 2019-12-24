Parliament approves ¢98b for government spending in 2020

Parliament has approved an amount of ¢98 billion for government’s spending in the 2020 financial year.
This was after a heated debate by the Minority to get the House to expunge the Electoral Commission’s budget for the compilation of a new voters register.
MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga and Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson who demanded for the exclusion of the over ¢443 million earmarked for the compilation, said although they were in support of the Appropriation Bill, the Minority cannot support the passage with the inclusion of the allocation for the compilation of a new register.
The Appropriation Act 2019 once passed gives the government the green light to spend the 2020 financial budget.
But quoting Parliament’s Standing Order 93, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who took his turn on the floor at late Monday sitting, said it will be out of order to attempt to reconsider any specific decision upon which the House had already come to a conclusion.
“In this house, any decision that is made, if you want to rescind it, you come out with a motion. As simple as that. But people who don’t understand this will argue,” he said.
The House through a majority vote authorised the Finance Minister to withdraw the ¢98 billion from the Consolidated Fund for spending by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies from January 1 to December 31, 2020.
