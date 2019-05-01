PHOTOS: GRIDco is 'dying' Prez. Akufo-Addo must intervene- Staff show placards on May Day

Some staff of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) during the May Day parade held placards with inscriptions that suggested that the power aggregator company is facing challenges.
The placards mainly were to drum home their SOS calls to President Akufo-Addo to save the company from collapsing.
Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “GRIDCo is bleeding”, “ECG/VALCO debt killing GRIDCo”, “No GRIDCo, no 1District, 1Factory”, “Energy sector without GRIDCo is useless”, “GRIDCo is viable; government pay us our ESLA debt”, “No ESLA money = dum dum”, “Government don’t throw away GRIDCo like ECG”, “Current tariff killing GRIDCo”, “ESLA – GRIDCo = Dumsor”, “Mr President, aagbe GRIDCo”, “Lack of maintenance = More dumsor” among others.
Parts of Ghana experienced intermittent power outages in the past one month, a situation that was mostly blamed on GRIDCo.
