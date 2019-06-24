PURC approves 8.01% increment for water tariff

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved an 8.01 percent increment in water tariff, effective July 2019.
At a press conference, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Maame Dufie Ofori, highlighted the factors that have necessitated an increment in these tariffs including the dollar to cedi rate, projected inflation rate and increasing electricity and water demands.
"In arriving at this decision the PURC took into consideration several issues key among them are the following; the ECG PSP process, projected inflation rate, Ghana-US dollar exchange rate, cost of operation of utility companies and projected electricity and water demand for the 2019/2020 tariff period, as mandated by law and in compliance with the commission's tariff decision making process, extensive stakeholder consultations were held to solicit views and gather inputs for the final determination of the tariffs."
This increment follows the increase in electricity tariffs by 11.7 percent, effective July 1, 2019.
The PURC approved the increase after considering proposals from the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, the Northern Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC).
New electricity tariff
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has also approved an 11.17% tariff increase for electricity effective July 1.
PURC explained in a press release on Friday that the increase is for the recovery of total electricity revenue requirement for the regulated electricity market.
“In taking the above decisions, the Commission received and considered tariff proposals from stakeholders including the following utility service providers in the electricity and water sectors: Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC).
“In line with the Commission's regulatory oversight mandate, extensive technical and financial analyses of the proposals were undertaken. The key objective of the tariff review was to sustain the financial viability of utility service providers as well as ensuring delivery of quality service to consumers,” the PURC said.
According to the Commission, as a major policy shift aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Ghanaian industries, it has eliminated the Maximum Demand Charge on industrial customers (Special Load Tariff-SLT Customers). It is expected that this policy will result in some 5LT customers experiencing savings in their overall electricity bills.
“This 2019-2020 Major Tariff Review Decision is the outcome of prudent cost review and effective monitoring undertaken by the Commission. Details of the approved electricity tariffs and the rationale for the decision will be published on the Commission's website,” the statement announced.
READ ALSO :