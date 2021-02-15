SSNIT to integrate Ghana Card

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT is set to accept Ghana Card from its new pension’s scheme applicants.
According to the management of the entity, already existing SSNIT customers can also have their Ghana Cards integrated into the system.
The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, is confident that the move will help in advancing pensions scheme enrollment across the country.
He stated that, “There is going to be data sharing from National Identification Authority to us. We will basically make a one to one correspondence between your current SSNIT numbers and your Ghana Card number and that will be a fully seamless transition for those who have already submitted their Ghana Cards and SSNIT cards. For those who haven’t, we will through electronic platform and in many ways reach out to you and tell you to give us your Ghana Card number, as well as your SSNIT number.”
“And then we will get the requisite bio-data information from NIA, and then we tie it into our systems so that for existing members, you come and show us your Ghana Card, we swipe it and it automatically ties into your SSNIT account. For new members, when you come to us, you show us your Ghana Card and we swipe it to get your information from NIA and then in the background, we create a SSNIT account for you, and then you are ready to go.”
Last month the Ghana Revenue Authority stated that, effective April 1, 2021, taxpayers will be required to use the Ghana Card Identification Number for tax purposes.
The Authority stated that this formed part of efforts to identify and rope in more eligible taxpayers, especially those in the informal sector and enable organizations to easily share important data with the Authority.
The Ghana Card which currently has over 15million bearers is a biometric national identity card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship and residence of the holder.
The card is expected to hold all details of its bearers including, Tax Identification Number, Passport, Drivers’ license, National Health Insurance amongst others.