TEN FPSO shut down by Tullow Oil for maintenance

Tullow Oil says they have shut down the Floating Production Storage and Offshore (FPSO) operating on the TEN oilfields in the Western region.
The ten-day shut down commenced on Monday (April 22, 2019) and it is to end on Thursday (May 2, 2019).
A statement from Tullow said the move is a routine one.
According to Tullow, they arrived at the decision after consultation with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Energy and the Ghana National Gas Company.
“Tullow Ghana Limited will carry out essential maintenance works, consistent with the facility’s design specification, to ensure ongoing reliability of the production process,” the statement said.
The statement adds that the routine shutdown is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.
Tullow, however, assures that the planned shutdown should not impact gas supply to the Ghana Gas company.
“The shutdown is projected to last approximately two weeks and has been adequately planned to avoid any interruption of gas supply to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).”
The TEN oilfields commenced its production in August 2016.
Construction of additional wells to aid the production of oil stalled for about a year and only resumed following the ruling of the maritime boundary dispute by ITLOS in September 2017.
For the first quarter of 2019, daily oil production averaged 30,100 barrels against a forecast of 34,500 barrels.
