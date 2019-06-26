Universal electricity access target moved from 2020 to 2025

The Ministry of Energy has moved its target for a universal electricity coverage in Ghana from 2020 to 2025.
This, the Ministry says, has become necessary even as it implements new measures to enhance energy efficiency in the country, as well as address the remaining challenges in ensuring energy supply to some rural parts of the country.
In 1989, Ghana set out a 30 year National Electrification Scheme to achieve universal access to reliable electricity supply between 1990 -2020.
The baseline, at the time, showed a National Electricity Access of about 25% with only 5% rural penetration.
To support this agenda, Parliament passed the Renewable Energy Act, providing the legal and regulatory framework necessary for enhancing and expanding the country’s renewable energy sector.
As at the end of 2018, national electricity access reached 84.32%. This comprised 93% urban and 71% rural coverage.
Speaking at the 5th Mini Grid Action Learning Event and Summit, Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Amin Adam said the Ministry of Energy will use mini-grids and stand-alone projects to ensure national access to energy by 2025.
“Our target for universal access was 2020 but because of the difficulty in reaching out to some of our communities through the national grid we have had to revise the target to 2015 so that we can adopt measures as well as raise the financing necessary to be able to reach out to these communities”.
He added that the Ministry will acquire fifty-five new grids next year to be deployed across various islands and lakeside communities in the country at a cost of US$230 million.
“We are ready for the full implementation of 55 new mini-grids for islands and lakeside communities in the Sene East, Krachi East and West Pru, Nkwanta North and South, Gonja Central, East and West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts of Ghana from next year, under a US$230 million Investment Plan for the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme,” he said.