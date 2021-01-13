We’ve not approved any COVID-19 vaccine– FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has in a statement cautioned the public against buying any COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the statement, the FDA said they have not yet approved any vaccine.
According to the FDA, this is being done by “unscrupulous members of the business community.”
“It has come to the attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) that Some unscrupulous members of the business community are peddling information on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and other health facilities.“
“The information is ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well known pharmaceutical brands indicating their price ranges.”
FDA in a statement also warned entities engaging in the said acts to desist saying it contravenes the Public Health Act.
“In the view of the above, the FDA wishes to inform such health facilities and the general public that, peddling such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offence. The general public is hereby cautioned against patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not approved any COVID-19 for use in Ghana.”
Currently, countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have begun trials of the use of COVID-19 vaccines to curb the spread of the virus.
Although President Akufo-Addo has promised that Ghana won’t be left out in accessing the approved vaccines, the government has not yet approved any vaccine.
The FDA further explained that, “when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in Ghana, the Ministry of Health will issue a national policy on its use.”